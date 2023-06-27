The Joy of Six 1141

"This system of control is replicated across the main parties in local government and, increasingly, in the selection procedure for parliamentary candidates: both the Conservatives and Labour are trying to ensure that any new MP will already be whip compliant. A dearth of ideas, diversity, discussion, innovation and local accountability is the inevitable result." Tabitha Troughton on the whipping system in British politics.
Alison Teal says the Sheffield street tree scandal is what happens when a dominant group asserts such absolute power that listening to alternate views is considered weakness
Jon recalls being subject to electroconvulsive therapy without his consent.
"There are already rumours of the fact that people can only tell Putin what he wants to hear. So, they, the military, presented him with this case in advance that the war would be a very quick thing, that the people in Ukraine would rise up... And that's what happens when you spread fear and terror, which is what The Death of Stalin is about, really." Armando Iannucci talks to Radio Free Europe.
Simon Matthews looks at the life and death of British Lion Films, the UK’s nationalised film company.
Reflections on the Sheffield Street tree scandal - I couldn't help but notice that Sheffield Heeley's Labour MP Louise Haigh has had the brass neck to complain about the rewilding of roadside verges in Lowedges last week, and actually asked the council to cut them back.
It seems like one long attack on nature from Sheffield Labour, and, quite frankly, I'm struggling to spot many environmental achievements in other big metro areas that they control.
