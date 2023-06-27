All roads lead to Frome: How to help Sarah Dyke in the by-election

Frome wasn't built in a day. Nevertheless, Somerset Live reports that the Liberal Democrats immediately got stuck in to the Somerton and Frome by-election.
Less than a week into the campaign, the party has set up their main shop in Frome, with satellite hubs across the constituency.
Activists from across the country gathered to hear a rallying speech from Sarah Dyke and Tiverton and Honiton by-election winner Richard Foord MP.
The Liberal Democrats overturned the Conservative’s 24,239 majority with Richard Foord’s win. His victory continued the party’s winning streak in rural blue wall seats, adding to previous by-election success in Chesham & Amersham and North Shropshire.
In Somerset, Sarah Dyke has seen similar success. During last May’s local elections, she beat the man in charge of the Conservative party's 'Lib Dem unit.' Overall, the party won 61 seats and took control of the council from the Conservatives.
But, of course, Sarah needs as much help as possible from Lib Dem supporters and members. So until polling day on 20 July, all roads (and railways) lead to Frome.
The Lib Dems' by-election headquarters is at Unit 3, Station Approach, Frome BA11 1RE.
Helpers coming from west of Frome are asked to go to 1 Parrett Close, Langport TA10 9PD.
