On Twitter today Wayne Cowling provided one of the greatest trivial facts ever. Let's award it Trivial Fact of the Month for starters.
As a reader of this blog, you will, of course, be familiar with the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band track Jollity Farm.
You will also have fond memories of the BBC sitcom I Didn't Know You Cared, which was written by the incomparable Peter Tinniswood.
But did you know that Leslie Sarony, who wrote Jollity Farm in 1929, played Uncle Staveley ("I heard that, pardon?") in the fourth and final series of I Didn't Know You Cared in 1979?
I may have to go and lie down.
