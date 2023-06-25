South Shropshire Lib Dems choose Chris Naylor as their PPC

Chris Naylor will fight the South Shropshire constituency for the Liberal Democrats at the next general election.
He told the Shropshire Star:
"I'm delighted and honoured to be selected as South Shropshire's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Lib Dems here. I promise to do all I can for local residents.
"I want to build on the success of our previous Lib Dem MP here, Matthew Green - and win back this seat to give our residents, our rural issues, a stronger voice in Westminster.
"South Shropshire and our particular problems are sadly being taken for granted by this exhausted, infighting government. I want to champion our local needs - and especially our rural communities, our farms, our rivers - in Westminster and press for change.
"I also want faster ambulance response times and to save our community hospitals. I want more affordable housing, better public transport, and good-value shops in towns and in rural villages. And real encouragement for new businesses - including a better deal with Europe."
Chris Naylor, who lives in Church Stretton, was a Lib Dem councillor in Camden for eight years and was the cabinet member for housing for four of them.
South Shropshire has much the same boundaries as Ludlow, which Matthew Green held for the Lib Dems between 2001 and 2005.
