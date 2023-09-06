A faked British big cat photo and a monster in an artificial reservoir

The latest issue of Fortean Times reports that research has proved it to be a composite image made up from two different photographs. In other words, it's a fake.
But I shan't give up my hope that there are big cats out there in the British countryside, but farmers don't make a fuss about it because they prey on deer. Nor do the farmers want to be troubled by the media, idiots with guns or officialdom snooping round their barns.
This is very much the view you form after listening to the a few episodes of the podcast Big Cat Conversations.
Elsewhere in Fortean Times you will read about sightings of a new lake monster in Serbia. What makes them remarkable is that the lake in question is an artificial reservoir that dates from 1959.
Lord Bonkers has a short way with anyone who claims that Rutland Water dates from the 1970s, but I can't help seeing parallels with his old friend the Rutland Water Monster.
1 comment:
I have a number of problems with the idea that there are big cats loose in the British countryside.
1. Why are they never struck by vehicles (road or rail) and thus found as roadkill? (Or railkill)
2. If they are escapees from zoos why are the zoo community not aware of these disappearances?
3. Why are so many of them "black panthers" when black panthers (i.e. melanistic leopards) are very rare in captivity?
Post a Comment