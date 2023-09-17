Calexico: Black Heart

Calexico are a band from Tucson, Arizona, whose music is infused with the desert and the Mexican border. And Black Heart is a track from their 2003 breakthrough album Feast of Wire.
The music website Pitchfork was euphoric about that album:
Calexico have always been restless experimenters, juxtaposers and journeymen, crafting a unique fusion of bluesy Mariachi, desert-rock and jazz, and injecting healthy doses of experimentation into the otherwise straightforward records on which they've made guest appearances.
Yet, for their innovation and distinctive sound, their albums have always had their weak spots - moments in which their ideas seemed to be running away with the band's ability to execute them.
That time has passed. All of Calexico's previous strengths come home to roost on Feast of Wire, the band pushing their experiments further than ever before and pulling each of them off unfalteringly. In short, Calexico have created their first genuinely masterful full-length, crammed with immediate songcraft, shifting moods and open-ended exploration.
Or to put it another way:
It is the album we always knew they had in them but feared they would never make.
I fell in love with this track because of the sinister strings. Calexico's music has been described as 'desert noir', but this is gothic. Something terrible is about to happen.
