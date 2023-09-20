Policing minister is member of anti-ULEZ Facebook group that celebrates vandalism

An extraordinary story from Inside Croydon:
The Tory Government’s policing minister, Chris Philp, the MP for Croydon South, is a member of a social media group in which criminal acts, damage and vandalism to public property are celebrated on a near-daily basis.
Philp, a member of the King’s Privy Council for the past year, has confirmed that he has failed to post anything on the private Facebook page to condemn the criminality and, when 'he was contacted about his membership of 'Croydon say no to ULEZ expansion”, he could only offer as an excuse: "I cannot be held responsible for what other people post on Facebook groups which I do not administer."
Which is a bit awkward for Philp’s colleagues in Croydon Conservatives. The group admin for 'Croydon say no to ULEZ expansion; is Croydon’s Tory Mayor, Jason Perry.
Read the full report on Inside Croydon, which says the group publicises the criminal damage inflicted on cameras and other infrastructure installed for the Ultra Low Emission Zone.
