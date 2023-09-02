Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: At dusk one hears a desolate lowing

Monday
Quite the most odious of Gummer's acts was to force-feed a beefburger to his infant daughter before the flash bulbs of Fleet Street. No reader will need to be reminded of the result.
I found myself obliged to offer the unfortunate child sanctuary upon one of the Estate farms. She seems happy enough chewing the cud amidst the buttercups, but sometimes at dusk one hears a desolate lowing that leads one to fear the she remembers something of her former life.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
