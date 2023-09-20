Norman Bowler as Wooly the rabbit in Wizbit

Time for a dive down one of this blog's rabbit holes: Norman Bowler, man about Soho in the 1950s and later a star of Softly Softly: Task Force and Emmerdale.
Wizbit was children's programme, screened in 1985, that starred and was partly devised by Paul Daniels. I don't remember it, but Nostalgia Central does:
This BBC children’s television show featured an alien magician called Wizbit and a large rabbit called Wooly, and followed their adventures in Puzzleopolis – a town inhabited by walking, talking (and often singing) sponge-balls, dice, magic wands, playing cards and 8-foot-tall rabbits (all magician’s props).
Wizbit’s year-and-a-day mission was to find out all about Earth, and the show made an attempt to be semi-educational.
The puzzles which Wizbit had to solve were also presented to the viewing audience at home, with the solutions revealed towards the end of the episode.
And in the very first episode - and only in the very first episode - says IMDb, Wooly the rabbit was played by Norman Bowler.
You can see Wooly the rabbit in the clip above. I let it run on because it's so weird. It must have given some children nightmares.
Wooly doesn't sound much like Norman Bowler - he doesn't have a Wiltshire accent, for instance - but it's quite possible for one actor to be inside a giant costume and and another to provide its voice.
That what happened in Gophers!, which is a programme I remember, but no one else seems to.
