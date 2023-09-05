Ed Davey interviewed by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart

The billing for the show runs:
What was it like for the Liberal Democrats in coalition? Would Ed Davey be prepared to work alongside Keir Starmer in another coalition government? Is tactical voting a good idea? Join Rory and Alastair as they speak with leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, to discuss all these questions and more.
Yet what you remember from it most is Ed talking about his family and experiences of being a carer.
That's a tribute to him as a man, but also suggests the party doesn't yet have a full set of appealing and easily communicable policies in place for the next election.
A very good interview - I haven't listened to the Campbell/Stewart output before, but they seemed quite fair in their gentle but persistent probing of Ed Davey, who gave as good as he got.
But I must say, if Dickens had written a novel with Ed Davey's personal and family history, his editors would have said, "Oh come off it, Charlie, you're laying it on a bit thick here!" And that was without including the story of him saving a woman's life at Clapham Common Station some years ago.
Your last paragraph is apt.With an election coming up in about a year we need policies to sell to the voter.ASAP.
