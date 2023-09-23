The Joy of Six 1164

Andrew Rawnsley says Theresa May's memoirs leave no stone unturned, except when it comes to her own failings.
"Our national record on infrastructure and amenities since 2010 has been consistently awful. After getting back onto a growth path from 2011 onwards we could’ve taken advantage of rock bottom interest rates to borrow and invest in public sector infrastructure but we chose not to. Treasury officials would’ve known there was a window of opportunity, but decided to sit on their hands." It's not just our schools that are crumbling, reveals Matthew Pennell.
Sam Freedman offers lessons from the slow-motion collapse of our criminal justice system.
James B. Meigs argues that government underestimates the sense and resilience of the general public when faced with a disaster: "Disaster literature bulges with examples - from Hurricane Katrina, to the 2011 Japan tsunami, to the current coronavirus pandemic - in which officials suppressed information, or passed along misinformation, out of concern over an unruly populace."
"For my money, the best thing about the movie is the women. They’re memorable, multifaceted, and utterly mesmerising." Shadowsandsatin celebrates the Ealing Studios drama It Always Rains on Sunday.
1 comment:
lIKE bRAND AND OTHERS, OLIVER IS IN IT FOR THE MONEY.tHE MORE OUTRAGEOUS THEY ARE , THE MORE HITS,THE MORE ADDS ,THE MORE THE'GLORY'.tRUTH DOES NOT PAY WELL.
Post a Comment