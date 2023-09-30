Saturday, September 30, 2023

Ready Teddy Go! The intrepid bears of Market Harborough

There was exciting news on Harborough FM yesterday:

Teddy bears will be taking the plunge from the top of Market Harborough’s St Dionysius Church tomorrow!

The teddy zip-line challenge is on from midday until 4pm, as part of an event to raise money for the Market Harborough C of E Primary Academy.

Youngsters are invited to take their teddies along to give them the dare-devil experience.

So that's what I saw going on in town earlier this afternoon - in an earlier life, I was a governor at that school.

I should emphasise that every bear I saw risk the wire landed safely.





