John Stevenson, Coronation Street and Brass

The television scriptwriter John Stevenson died last week. He was the leading scriptwriter for Coronation Street in the days when, because it was driven by character rather than issues, it was funnier than most situation comedies.
Stevenson also co-wrote the comedy series Brass from the 1980s, which made fun of the A.J. Cronin and Catherine Cookson school of fiction.
An old Guardian article recommending the box set, tells you all you need to know:
Self-made man and owner of the village mine, mill and munitions factory, Bradley is the head of the Hardacre clan, which comprises his three sons, Bentley (deceased), Austin and Morris; as well as two daughters, Charlotte (passionate about doing good works and, says her father, "innocent to the point of simplicity") and Isabel, whose bedpost is more notch than wood. Then there's his wife, Lady Patience, a wheelchair-user ever since her terrible tambourine accident.
On the other side of the colliery tracks is the Fairchild family. George, its nominal head, worships the ground his employer Bradley treads him into, while his magnificently-cleavaged wife Agnes, so poor-but-proud that she irons her clothes before washing them, rails with fury at all life throws at her.
They have two sons. One is hardworking Jack, who has inherited his mother's socialist leanings, but is periodically diverted from bringing down capitalism by his secret and exhausting life as Isabel's sex-monkey. ("I love him hopelessly! Passionately! Recklessly! Frequently.")
The other is poetry-writing Matt, who is determined, once he has made the final payments on the family pencil, to go to Cambridge despite his love for Charlotte H ("Thou are more lovely and more interesting/Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May but that's quite another thing") and his good job – "a job wi' a stool!" - at the mine works.
In the clip I have chosen above, Bradley Hardacre calls on Agnes Farichild.
No comments:
Post a Comment