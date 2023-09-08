Residents of the Shropshire hamlet of Homer are up in arms about the council trimming a hedge there.
The story in the Shropshire Star ends:
"We think the hedge is beyond the council's remit. Maps in the Land Registry show that the verge and hedge that has been desecrated belong to the title of the Lord of the Manor of Homer and Wigwig."
She said the current "lord" resided in America after buying the title several years ago and that the verges, copses, hedgerows and alleyways in the area belong to his estate.
The Lord of Homer and Wigwig was unavailable to comment, but a spokesperson for Shropshire Council said on Thursday: “The hedge is on public land and was trimmed by Shropshire Council’s highways team, who will be returning today to tidy it up.”
In fact the Star called it Wiwig, but as my favourite signpost shows, it's Wigwig. Even Homer nods.
