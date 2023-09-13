Electoral Commission: Hundreds of thousands face exclusion over voter ID laws

It may have lost our data, but the Electoral Commission has found some balls.
Here's the Guardian on the commission's new Report on the May 2023 local elections in England:
Hundreds of thousands of people could be excluded from voting in a UK general election because of voter ID laws, the government’s election watchdog has said.
The laws could have a disproportionate effect on poorer people, those with disabilities and people from minority ethnic backgrounds, the Electoral Commission warned.
It said ministers should take urgent action to alleviate these impacts, including drawing up a wider list of documents that people can show to vote and allowing people without ID to have someone else vouch for their identity.
Ministers won't, of course, because the whole point of bringing in these laws was to suppress the anti-Conservative vote. Even
Lord Snooty Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted as much.
