The Tories will finish third in the Mid Bedfordshire by-election

I wrote this about Mid Bedfordshire back in July:
Labour has won vanishingly few seats like this one in recent decades, and Lib Dems will grumble about a strong Labour campaign being the Tories' best chance of holding on or ask how Labour are different from the Tories now. But Labour are allowed to fight Southern by-elections if they are want to.
Besides, it's not unknown for by-elections in Tory held seats to turn into two-horse races between Labour and the Liberals.
This is what happened in Brecon and Radnor in 1985 and Littleborough and Saddleworth in 1995. And we won both.
So a Labour intervention in Mid Bedfordshire does not mean the Tories are safe.
I won't tempt the gods by claiming that the Liberal Democrats are going to win the by-election, but I am happy to say that the Tories will finish third.
