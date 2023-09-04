Monday, September 04, 2023

John Rogers in a coracle on the River Roding

Enjoying a day off walking, John Rogers takes to the tidal Roding in a coracle and narrowly avoids becoming a sacrifice to the river god.

John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.



Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)