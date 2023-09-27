How the Lib Dems are choosing their targets for the next election

Peter Walker in the Guardian has more details of the Liberal Democrats' plans to 'use the by-election playbook across the Blue Wall' - see my Liberator article on For a Fair Deal.
He writes:
The Lib Dems’ approach is, at its heart, to worry much less about winning votes and focus entirely on winning seats. If you are a Lib Dem candidate and your constituency is not on the target list? Basically, you’re on your own.
Walker presents this as a reaction to the disappointment of the 2019 election, though that had its roots in Jo Swinson's team believing some wildly optimistic opinion polling that suggested some unlikely seats were within the Lib Dems' grasp. It wasn't caused by a lack of central control.
This time we shall be ruthlessly targeting of a limited number of seats. These are not new tactics, but it has always been a strain to stick to them in the heat of a general election, when deep down every candidate thinks they are in with a chance.
Anyway, this is Walker's account of how the party is preparing for the next election - McCobb is the Hull councillor Dave McCobb, our election co-ordinator:
Every three months, the 50 Lib Dem activists members who have recorded the most voter interactions over that period join a call with McCobb, Lib Dem president, Mark Pack, and others to update them on how the messages are landing.
While the Lib Dems are targeting a handful of Labour-held seats, the preponderance of contests with Tory candidates means policies and priorities are heavily based on tempting over former Conservative voters who have grown weary of the party’s dramas.
This means a relentless national focus on issues such as sewage, the NHS and the cost of living, with more traditional Lib Dem fare such as electoral reform still in the draft manifesto but relegated to a lower 'tier' and barely discussed.
All of this is then directed at identifying seats where enough disillusioned Tories and tactically-voting Labour supporters can be tempted to the Lib Dem side. ...
The list is not fixed. It is determined by a mix of polling and a metric based largely on legwork. The overall aim is, as one official put it, to give voters the impression of “winning momentum”.
If we are targeting a handful of Labour seats, I suspect it's a very small handful, but I like the idea that you can canvass your way into the party's higher counsels.
Walker ends by asking how well the party can expect to do come the election. I suspect he gets it about right:
There is, however, one thing no one will talk about, even privately: how many seats it could secure. The broad view seems to be that fewer than 30 would be regarded as a huge disappointment; more than 40 a triumph.
Thirty would double the party’s current tally. More than 40 would be approaching the glory days of 2005 and 2010. Will it happen? No one really knows. But if it does not, it will not be for want of effort.
I'm all for a strong ground campaign (I've been doing this stuff since the 1980s) but it is harder to make progress if you don't have a strong national brand and a leader who is recognisable and popular.
The breakthrough in 1997 came mainly through the unpopularity of the Tories and the fact we had a leader who appealed to moderate Tories (ex-military man who was strong and decisive).
Ed is a nice bloke (and the only credible leader of the parliamentary party), but he is no Paddy Ashdown. I think it will be an uphill struggle unless the party brand is improved at national media level through much more effective messaging.
@Anonymous
We were rather spoilt as a party by having first Paddy Ashdown and then Charles Kennedy as our leader. People like that don't come along very often. Ed's USP is his personal knowledge of what it is like to be a carer and if we make our pitch at this election primarily about the NHS and the care system, that will resonate very strongly with voters. As for the number of seats we win, that is less important than becoming the third party in Parliament again; which means winning more seats than the SNP. So a bad result for the SNP could see that bar set as low as the mid-30s while a strong SNP performance means even 50 seats might not be enough. So tactical voting by our supporters in those seats in Scotland where we have no chance of winning could be as important as tactical voting by Labour supporters in the Blue Wall seats.
