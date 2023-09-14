Work begins in Kibworth to stabilise mud wall

This just in from Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council:
An emergency footway closure and prohibition of waiting and loading is required on High Street, Kibworth Beauchamp for approx. 15m either side of no.70 on the 15th September 2023 for however long it takes to stabilise the mud wall (The TTRO lasts for 6 months)
The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be implemented for public safety for Leicestershire County Council and associated contractors to facilitate safety zone around unstable boundary wall whilst works are undertaken.
As you can see from the photograph above, this wall used to form part of a cottage. There are photos of that cottage, and an account of previous work to conserve the wall, on the Kibworth Village website.
Looking at this photo again. it reminds of the Hebrides, where it is common to see an old house, perhaps now used as a store, decaying next to the new one that has replaced it.
