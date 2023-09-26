Write a guest post for Liberal England

The new political season is here. If there's something you want to say, remember that I enjoy publishing guest posts here on Liberal England. So if you've got an idea for a post you could write for this blog, drop me a line.
As you can see from the list below, I accept posts on subjects far beyond the Liberal Democrats and British politics.
I'm happy to entertain a wide variety of views, but I'd hate you to spend your time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish. So do please get in touch first.
These are the last 10 guest posts on Liberal England:
- 100 signs that Conservative morale is low - Augustus Carp
- How Blackpool won the Second World War - Ruth Bright
- Defections, ratting and re-ratting: a final scorecard - Augustus Carp
- Will compulsory ID at polling stations break our model of canvassing and knocking up? - Augustus Carp
- A tour of some top political podcasts - Ruth Bright
- Liberalism, transport and the climate crisis - Peter Doveston
- Abandoning the War on Drugs would bring Britain so many benefits - Lee Dargue
- Why is the UK failing so badly at infrastructure? - James Oates
- 61 councillors have changed their allegiance since May's local elections - Augustus Carp
- Many liberal Conservatives are becoming conservative Liberals - Buddy Anderson
No comments:
Post a Comment