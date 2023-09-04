Another repainted ghost sign in Market Harborough

Taylor's was a chip shop and fish restaurant in Adam and Eve Street, Market Harborough. Some claimed it was one of the oldest chippies in the country, and for that reason it got mentioned in guidebooks even though it was nothing special.
It's old premises are now occupied by the (highly recommended) Duncan Murray Wines and the ghost sign it is remembered by has been restored.
The same thing was done for the Freeman, Hardy & Willis sign in town a few years ago, and the district council is inviting suggestions for other ghost signs that would benefit from this treatment.
