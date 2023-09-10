"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Arts Fresco 2023: Market Harborough's street theatre festival
Arts Fresco, Market Harborough's annual street theatre festival, took place today. It was hot, and the crowd and the number of acts seemed lower than in its glory days of a few years ago, but it was still great fun.
