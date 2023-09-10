Sunday, September 10, 2023

Arts Fresco 2023: Market Harborough's street theatre festival

Arts Fresco, Market Harborough's annual street theatre festival, took place today. It was hot, and the crowd and the number of acts seemed lower than in its glory days of a few years ago, but it was still great fun.

