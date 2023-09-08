And that was him: Mike Yarwood (1941-2023)

Sad news tonight: the impressionist Mike Yarwood, one of the giants of 1970s television, has died.
The last time most of us saw him was as a guest on Bob Monkhouse's extraordinary programme, The Last Stand, recorded in front of an audience of fellow comics when Monkhouse must have known he was dying.
Here are Monkhouse and Yarwood - old friends and great professionals. For some reason I can't make the video start at the point I want, so please go to 34:30 or thereabouts to see Mike Yarwood come on,
No comments:
Post a Comment