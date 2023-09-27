The wonderful Lynton & Barnstaple Railway

This is a tremendous video by Rediscovering Lost Railways that blends archive and contemporary footage. It shows us the 19-mile Lynton & Barnstaple Railway under operation and what remains of the route today, including a short restored stretch.
I dream that the whole line will be restored one day by the Lynton & Barnstaple Railway Trust. It was closed by the Southern Railway in 1935.
A few points:
- I once posted my photo of Barnstaple Town station standing derelict in 1962.
- The prime mover in the building of the line was Sir George Newnes, who was Liberal MP for Newmarket between 1885 and 1895, and for Swansea between 1900 and the first election of 1910.
- The publishing company that Newnes founded brought out most of Malcolm Saville's Lone Pine stories.
- Bratton Fleming, which also had a station on the line, was the scene of the service of thanksgiving for the acquittal of Jeremy Thorpe.
