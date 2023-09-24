The Guy Hamper Trio featuring James Taylor: Cowboys are Square

Billy Childish (born Steven John Hamper) is a British painter, author, poet, photographer, film maker, singer and guitarist. He co-founder the art movement Stuckism, a rebellion against the dominance of conceptual art and postmodernism, and was in a relationship with Tracey Emin for much of the Eighties. Presumably he made the bed.
The Guy Hamper Trio is one of a long line of groups to feature Childish. It's an instrumental trio that features guest musicians, and on Cowboys are Square it is the Hammond organ player James Taylor (not that James Taylor).
I love the Hammond sound here. You can imagine you're listening to a young Stevie Winwood at the Twisted Wheel.
