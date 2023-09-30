The Shropshire Star has a new owner

The Shropshire Star and Express and Star have been sold to a new publisher, it has been announced.
The two titles, which have a combined physical circulation of 23,000 and previously run by the family-owned Claverley Group, have been acquired by National World.
The purchase will increase National World's daily sales by about 40%.
Phil Inman, CEO of Claverley Group, said selling was an "extremely difficult decision".
National World currently owns the Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman, and in the West Midlands owns titles including the Rugby Advertiser and Leamington Courier.
There's little enough good news for local and regional newspapers these days, but the Yorkshire Post is notable for its independence and its willingness to criticise the Conservative government.
Much as I love the Shropshire Star, if it starts to reflect a similar spirit, that will be a change for the better.
