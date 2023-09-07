Police called to yoga class in Chapel St Leonards after reports of 'mass killing'

ITV News wins our Headline of the Day Award.
The judges also commended the post it quoted from the Facebook page of the Seaside Café at the North Sea Observatory:
If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured…
They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor… which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.
Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can’t imagine for one moment what would have being going through their minds on the way.
No comments:
Post a Comment