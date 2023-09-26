Demolition work at Naseby Square, Market Harborough

Thirteen bungalows are being demolished at Naseby Square in Market Harborough so that new 'affordable' homes can be built on the site.
I happened past this afternoon and took these photos.
Harborough FM reports:
The occupants were first informed of the plan when they received a letter out-of-the-blue and have since been re-housed by housing association Platform Housing Group, which is carrying out the £7.5m re-development.
A major campaign against the plan followed, with hundreds signing petitions against it.
Marion Duffy, Chief Operations officer at Platform Housing Group confirmed residents rehoused will be given the opportunity to return and says relations with other residents in the area are now good.
