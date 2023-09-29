Michael Gambon, Janet Suzman. Kenneth Trodd and others on The Singing Detective

The death of Michael Gambon sent me off searching for clips from The Singing Detective. There aren't many around, but I did find this British Film Institute discussion on the series.
As the YouTube blurb explains:
The Singing Detective (1986) is Dennis Potter’s best-known and most highly regarded work. The show’s stars Michael Gambon and Janet Suzman join producer Kenith Trodd, director Jon Amiel and writer Peter Bowker to remember making the series and working with Potter.Panel chaired by broadcaster Samira Ahmed.
