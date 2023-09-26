Lord Bonkers' Diary: Waddling across the Oakham road and pulling faces at the motorists

Sunday
Who should I spy on the lawn at breakfast but my old friend Ruttie, the Rutland Water Monster? Between you and me, I think she is getting jealous of all the attention being paid to Loch Ness. The next thing we know, she’ll be waddling across the Oakham road and pulling faces at the motorists to get in the papers herself.
Later I call at my Home for Well-Behaved Orphans as they are having a film show. The little inmates have voted amongst themselves to decide the main feature and chosen The Colditz Story.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10
