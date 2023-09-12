The Mid Bedfordshire by-election of 1960

Thanks to a reader for pointing out that the current Mid Bedfordshire by-election is not the first in the constituency. One was held there in 1960.
The Conservative Alan Lennox-Boyd, who had sat for Mid Bedfordshire since 1931, held the seat at the 1959 general election. But there was no place for him in the new cabinet and he accepted a hereditary peerage.
His Labour opponent at the general election had been this blog's hero Bryan Magee, while the Liberal candidate had been Wilfred Matthews.
The result in 1959 (with percentages of the vote in brackets) was:
Conservative 21,301 (46.79)
Labour 16,127 (35.42)
Liberal 8,099 (17.79)
The by-election was held on 16 November 1960. The new Conservative candidate was Stephen Hastings, while Magee and Matthews again stood for their parties. There was a fourth candidate, C.F.H. Gilliard, who stood for the New Conservative Party, which had a British nationalist platform.
And the result in the by-election was not so different from that at the general election the year before. This time the votes were:
Conservative 17,503 (45.38)
Labour 11,281 (29.25)
Liberal 9,550 (24.76)
New Conservative 235 (0.61)
That's just the sort of result people are afraid of this time, but the past is a foreign country.
In 1960 the Conservatives were still in the ascendancy and Harold Macmillan was SuperMac. If there had been no Liberal candidate, it's likely that the majority of the party's voters who still turned out would have opted for the Conservative.
And I imagine that Alan Lennox-Boyd had a higher reputation in Mid Bedfordshire than the one Nadine Dorries enjoys today.
Stephen Hastings was to represent Mid Bedfordshire until 1983, but his right-wing views kept him on the backbenches throughout his career.
Bryan Magee was elected MP for Leyton at the February 1974 election. He became one of the last Labour MPs to jump ship to the SDP, and lost there under as an SDP Alliance candidate in 1983.
Wilfred Matthew, who had first stood for parliament in Luton in 1950, fought Mid Bedfordshire for the last time at the 1964 general election,
The New Conservative Party renamed itself the True Conservative Party, but did not survive to see the end of 1962. It's founder John Dayton was a Labour candidate at the 1966 general election.
No comments:
Post a Comment