Former Labour parliamentary candidate for Harborough tries to join the Lib Dems

A Labour councillor in Wolverhampton has landed herself in hot water with senior party bosses after attempting to jump ship and join the city's Liberal Democrats, it was revealed this week.
Celia Hibbert, who represents Penn ward, had a meeting with the chair of Wolverhampton Lib Dems Julian Donald on August 10, to ask about joining the party and sitting as a councillor and prospective parliamentary candidate.
The website has the minutes of the Lib Dem meeting where Hibbert's approached was discussed and also a statement from the party:
Cllr Hibbert approached us a couple of weeks ago to arrange a meeting to explore the possibility of her joining the Liberal Democrats and sitting as a Lib Dem councillor. We agreed to meet with her and following this meeting, the local party has decided not to move forward with any arrangement with Cllr Hibbert. We believe that she does not share the Liberal values needed to be a member of this party - let alone to sit as a councillor - and that is our reasoning for not moving forward with her.
This is not the first time Hibbert has shown signs of wanting to leave the Labour Party. In October 2021 it was reported that she had been suspended following allegations that she planned to join the Conservatives.
If she does finally make her escape, she won't be the first recent Labour candidate for Harborough to quit the party. Sundip Meghani was their standard bearer at the 2015 general election. In 2020 he joined the Tories.
Something rotten lurks in the Harboro Labour party, Quits and joins the Cons!Another wants to join LibDems!You have mentioned that the Conservatives are gaining strength in the area.Is that the consequences of the Labour chap teaching them how to campaign?How can we make this turn to our advantage?
