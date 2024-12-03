59 Labour MPs support Sarah Olney's electoral reform bill

Today the Commons voted to give Sarah Olney leave to introduce her 10-minute rule bill to bring in "a system of proportional representation for parliamentary elections and for local government elections in England". The vote was won with a majority of two - 138 to 136
The bill is unlikely to proceed further, as it does nor have government support. But the vote was still significant, because 59 Labour MPs voted in support of Sarah's bill. Sarah is the Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park.
Introducing her bill, she said:
We are also seeing record levels of disillusionment with the political process, with citizens becoming increasingly disengaged. This is reflected in the fact that turnout in the 2024 general election was the second lowest since 1918 at just under 60 per cent.
Over 40 per cent of registered voters in the UK thought so little of the political process they did not think it worth expressing a preference for one candidate over another.
Angela Rayner was particularly brutal and forthright the other day about PR. Very unwise, particularly for local and mayoral elections. Labour are being very silly and tribal about the issue, although it looks as if many of their MOs and activists disagree with members of the cabinet.
