East Langton Liberal Club opened in 1889

I knew Paddy Logan had given a village hall to East Langton and maintained an orphanage there for the children of men killed on his works, but a Liberal in the village is news to me.
This report is from the Market Harborough Advertiser and Midland Mail for 8 January 1889 - two years before Logan was elected to the Commons in a by-election:
East Langton: Opening of the Liberal Club
On Thursday last the opening of the new Liberal Club at East Langton was inaugurated by a dinner provided by the members. Over 50 sat down to the spread, Major Gibson presiding, in the absence of J. W, Logan, Esq., who had met with an accident on the previous day.
Logan, a fearsome rider to hounds with the Fernie, may well have met with his accident in the hunting field.
After the tables had been cleared, speeches were given by a number of the gentlemen present, and an enjoyable time was spent. There was a good contingent from Harborough amongst the guests.
