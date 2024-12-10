Josh Babarinde makes the case for his Domestic Abuse Bill

The Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, Josh Babarinde was on Good Morning earlier today to talk about the Domestic Abuse Bill he is looking to pilot through the Commons.
As he explains in the video, there is currently no separate offence of domestic abuse. This means that abusers are convicted of something like actual bodily harm, with the result that they cannot be excluded from early-release schemes and the like.
With the new clarity a separate offence would bring, survivors of domestic abuse could be better protected.
A website has been set up to support the campaign for an offence of domestic abuse. It includes a petition you can sign.
