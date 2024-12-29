Honeyglaze: Cold Caller

Clash says:
Hailing from the depths of South London, Honeyglaze took the music industry by storm with their self-titled debut back in 2022. Fraught with pent-up emotion, vocalist Anouska Sokolow composed sincere coming-of-age tales which, when brought to life by Tim Curtis and Yuri Shibuichi, quickly established the band as one to watch.
Cold Caller is a track from their second album, Real Deal. It is, says Clash, "more mature, both in sound and lyrically". Not only that:
Listening to Honeyglaze’s latest album is an education as well as an act of musical appreciation. ‘Real Deal’ teaches us to be self-aware, all the while igniting our creative imaginations as we direct fictional scenarios in our heads. As such, the band’s sophomore album beckons fans back into the talented, honest world of Honeyglaze. I, for one, never left.
