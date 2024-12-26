Thursday, December 26, 2024

A treat for the Feast of Stephen: Crisp and Even Brightly

Starring the late great Timothy West and first broadcast by the BBC in 1987, this radio play purports to tell the real story behind the legend of Good King Wenceslas.

Anonymous said...

One of the half dozen best plays I have ever seen heard on the radio. Superb comedy (or documentary, if you’re that way inclined.)

26 December, 2024 15:19
Anonymous said...

(Delete the word “seen” above - predictive text mix-up, sorry.)

26 December, 2024 15:20

