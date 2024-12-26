"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, December 26, 2024
A treat for the Feast of Stephen: Crisp and Even Brightly
Starring the late great Timothy West and first broadcast by the BBC in 1987, this radio play purports to tell the real story behind the legend of Good King Wenceslas.
2 comments:
One of the half dozen best plays I have ever seen heard on the radio. Superb comedy (or documentary, if you’re that way inclined.)
(Delete the word “seen” above - predictive text mix-up, sorry.)
