The Joy of Six 1304

"The nation’s bank clerks showed their gratitude for their extra days of rest by subscribing to a testimonial for Lubbock, who used their gift to fund two school scholarships." Kathryn Rix introduces us to Sir John Lubbock, father of modern bank holidays.
Will Young talks to Byline Times about the pressures of fame and the stories he believes are still to come to light about reality TV music shows. Me? I voted for Darius.
A London Inheritance reads London After Dark by Fabian of the Yard.
"Ellis’s torch could not illuminate the railway bridge, but he feared the worst. The railway line was about fifty metres from where he had stopped, so, leaping a barbed wire fence, he sprinted to the track and ran towards the locomotive, waving his torch." André Brett tells the story of New Zealand's worst every trailway disaster, which took place on Christmas Eve 1953.
"Homes would be adorned with ivy, holly and mistletoe, as well as laurel, conifers and bay. Yule logs burned and tapers were lit. Carolling was a popular activity that involved dancing as well as singing. Gifts would be exchanged during the festive season, but more typically at New Year rather than on Christmas day." Diane Watt on Christmas in the middle ages.
No comments:
Post a Comment