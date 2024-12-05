John Rogers meets the dinosaurs of Crystal Palace Park

John Rogers posted this walk at the end of October. His description on YouTube says:
A beautiful autumn walk in South London. Walk 3 of the Capital Ring starts at Crystal Palace Park and goes through Penge, Alexandra Park Sydenham, Cator Park Beckenham, and our walk ends at the wonderful Beckenham Place Park with sensational views.
The Capital Ring is 150-mile circular walk divided into 24 stages. This walk was around 7.5 miles with rail and bus connections at either end starting at Sydenham Station and ending at Beckenham Junction.
Best of all, we get to see the Crystal Palace dinosaurs near the start of it.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a Comment