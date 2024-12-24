"When He is King we will give him the Kings' gifts,
Myrrh for its sweetness, and gold for a crown,
Beautiful robes,” said the young girl to Joseph,
Fair with her first-born on Bethlehem Down.
Bethlehem Down is full of the starlight
Winds for the spices, and stars for the gold,
Mary for sleep, and for lullaby music
Songs of a shepherd by Bethlehem fold.
When He is King they will clothe him in grave-sheets,
Myrrh for embalming, and wood for a crown,
He that lies now in the white arms of Mary,
Sleeping so lightly on Bethlehem Down.
Here He has peace and a short while for dreaming,
Close huddled oxen to keep him from cold,
Mary for love, and for lullaby music
Songs of a shepherd by Bethlehem fold.
The composer Peter Warlock and poet Bruce Blunt wrote Bethlehem Down in 1927 for a carol competition organised by the Daily Telegraph. They wrote less out of piety than a need for money.
This beautiful song duly won first prize, which they used to finance an "immortal carouse" on Christmas Eve that year.
Merry Christmas to all our readers.
