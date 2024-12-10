Rediscovering the Wisbech and Upwell Tramway

This is a superior video from the Rediscovering Lost Railways YouTube account. It's notable not so much for the relics it finds as for the period video and stills that show the line in operation.
The Wisbech and Upwell Tramway, which opened in 1883, was almost six miles in length and ran between those two settlements. It gave up running passenger trains in 1927, but it continued carrying goods (mainly agricultural produce) until 1966.
The Rev. W. Awdry was vicar of Emneth near Wisbech between 1953 and 1965, and included two tramway engines in his books because he had seen them in operation on the Wisbech and Upwell.
You can read more about him and the tramway on the LNER site.
