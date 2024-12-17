"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
This video explains the thinking behind Tiny Forests
A Tiny Forest is coming to The Headlands in Market Harborough. This video tells you all how Tiny Forests are grown and what they are intended to achieve.
No comments:
Post a Comment