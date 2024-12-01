jamine.4.t: Elephant

This is a track from jasmine.4.t’s debut album You Are The Morning, which will be out early next year.
I wrote “Elephant” very early in my transition about my first t4t love. It’s about when it hurts because you’re trying to be friends but you both want to be more. My life in Bristol fell apart when I came out, and having no safe place to live I was staying on queers’ sofas in Manchester, traumatized and in no place to start a relationship.
It was beyond healing recording this track in LA with Phoebe, Lucy, and Julien, along with my Manchester dolls Eden and Phoenix and with extra layers from local trans musicians Vixen, Bobby, Addy, and of course the incredible Trans Chorus Of Los Angeles.
I like the way Elephant starts simply and changes into something unexpected.
1 comment:
Do not forget to giv e Love is Enough a plug !
Post a Comment