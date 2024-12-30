The Mirror wins our Headline of the Day Award. The judges hope Grandpa in his bunker has a good alibi.
Monday, December 30, 2024
Man 'who looks like Vladimir Putin' hunted by cops after flashing on path in UK
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:19 am
Labels: Awards, Crime, Vladimir Putin
No comments:
Post a Comment