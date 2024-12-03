Nick Cook: England's forgotten spinner of the Eighties

When a young England spinner makes an exceptional start to his career, his feat is compared with past performances. High among them is that of the Leicestershire slow left armer Nick Cook - you can see him here making his debut against New Zealand in 1983.
As Wikipedia says:
He picked up 32 wickets in his first four Tests, taking four five-fors, including one on debut (after he had been called up at short notice), and a best bowling match return of 11 for 83 against Pakistan at Karachi.
But it was not to last:
Cook's next 11 Tests, spread over a period of five years, fetched him 20 wickets at an average of 56.75.
Cook's problem was not just England's chaotic selection policies in the Eighties, but also that he was competing with two established test-class spinners: Phil Edmonds and John Emburey.
Still, his overall test average was 32.48 (52 wickets), compares favourably with Phil Tufnell's average of 37.68 (121 wickets).
Like Edmonds, Cook flighted the ball and gave it a chance to turn. Slow left armers of the generation before - Derek Underwood, Norman Gifford, Don Wilson - bowled faster and flatter.
