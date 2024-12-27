Wallace & Gromit: The Market Harborough connection

This is a 90-minute interview with Dave Alex Riddett, who has been the director of photography on all the Aardman feature films, including this Christmas's Vengeance Most Fowl.
He discusses his family, influences and career. If you can't spare 90 minutes then I recommend the 20 or so from 39:00, where he talks about shooting the groundbreaking Sledgehammer video for Peter Gabriel and then working with Nick Park at Aardman.
I have a second reason for posting this video besides its intrinsic interest. When I moved to Market Harborough in 1973, Dave Riddett's brother was one of the first friends I made, and within a few weeks I had gone on a trip to Dovedale organised for the local natural history society by his mother.
In those days it seemed as though the Harborough Theatre ran the town. Now, thanks to Wallace & Gromit, it has taken over the world.
