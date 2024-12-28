Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Jack Straw Memorial Reform School, Dungeness


Once again, Grok proves able to illustrate the darker aspects of the world of Lord Bonkers.

I commented on the inspiration for this unlovely establishment in a post on this blog - and note the comment with two further links.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

This looks like a still from an eerie 1970s film, part folk horror, part gritty social realism.

28 December, 2024 18:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)