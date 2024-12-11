At last! Proof that BBC East's Joint Account quiz existed

Move on to the summer of 1978 when I was about to go to university. My mother and I won BBC East’s quiz Joint Account, a show that is so obscure it is not on the BBC Genome site.
It's still not appeared on Genome, but I now have two pieces of evidence that Joint Account existed.
The first is that it's mention in the Independent's obituary of Worsnip. The second is this photograph of him, which someone sold on the French Amazon site a few years ago.
Its caption is in English and runs:
Glyn Worsnip plays Chairman and Bank Manager in BBC East's knock-out quiz series "Joint Account", broadcast on BBC East
This may be of more interest to the writer than the reader, but then I have reached an age when it's good to have your memories confirmed. Now I even fancy I can remember Worsnip dressing like that.
