Love is Enough: Ed Davey sings in Bath on Saturday

From Somerset Live:
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is to perform Top 40 Christmas hits with Bath Philharmonia Young Carers’ Choir at a live concert in Bath. The choir is performing their Top 40 hit ‘Love is Enough’ featuring Sir Ed this Saturday (December 14) at The Bath Forum.
The concert will include The Snowman on the big screen with a live orchestra, while the MP for Kingston and Surbiton will narrate ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and sing the chart song.
Written by six young carers and former young carers, the song ‘Love is Enough’ is a tribute to the caring responsibilities of young carers and the bond they share with the people they care for.
Ed Davey is quoted in the story:
"It was a joy to spend time with this amazing group of young carers, to see their incredible talents, energy and love. With the wonderful Bath Philharmonia, they have created something that I'm sure will strike a chord not only with other young carers - often invisible in our communities - but also with all carers and families. I can’t wait to perform it live to audiences in Bath."
If you can't make it to Bath on Saturday, you can stream or download Love is Enough.
