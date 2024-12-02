Monday, December 02, 2024

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Dominic Sandboy’s ‘What My Housemaster Told Me About the Seventies’

I love happy endings and I expect you do too. No doubt there will be more from Lord Bonkers in the new year.

Sunday

Over a post-service Amontillado, I try to persuade the Revd Hughes to stand for Archbishop of Canterbury. He’s never happier than when on his hind legs, and would look good in the frocks, but I fear my blandishments fall on stony ground. 

After the roast beef and Yorkshire p., I hunker down in my library. I can’t get on with Dominic Sandboy’s ‘What My Housemaster Told Me About the Seventies, but a telephone call brings good news. Sixteen of Danny Chambers’ penguins sailed from Oakham Quay this afternoon and will be home in the South Atlantic for Christmas. 

I say sixteen because one of them has discovered a vocation and chosen to stay at Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes. I feel sure he will prosper there.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.


