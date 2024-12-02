Lord Bonkers' Diary: Dominic Sandboy’s ‘What My Housemaster Told Me About the Seventies’

Sunday
Over a post-service Amontillado, I try to persuade the Revd Hughes to stand for Archbishop of Canterbury. He’s never happier than when on his hind legs, and would look good in the frocks, but I fear my blandishments fall on stony ground.
After the roast beef and Yorkshire p., I hunker down in my library. I can’t get on with Dominic Sandboy’s ‘What My Housemaster Told Me About the Seventies’, but a telephone call brings good news. Sixteen of Danny Chambers’ penguins sailed from Oakham Quay this afternoon and will be home in the South Atlantic for Christmas.
I say sixteen because one of them has discovered a vocation and chosen to stay at Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes. I feel sure he will prosper there.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week in Lord Bonkers' Diary
- ‘The Defenestration of Ming Campbell’
- Pimped with underglow lights and belting out Hildegard of Bingen at full volume
- I catch Jennie rolling her eyes and feel a little ashamed
- The prime minister was having an affair with Stanley
- They have failed to seize control of Belvoir Castle
- “I’m not paying that for a corn pone”
No comments:
Post a Comment